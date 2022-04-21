Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VLTA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of VLTA opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Volta has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Volta will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Volta by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after buying an additional 4,687,941 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Volta by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta during the fourth quarter worth about $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter worth about $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Volta in the third quarter valued at about $6,488,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

