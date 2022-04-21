Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 188.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Get Volta alerts:

VLTA opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, equities research analysts expect that Volta will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Volta during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Volta during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the third quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,242,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.