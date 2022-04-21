Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Volta has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.61). Equities analysts anticipate that Volta will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Volta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Volta by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Volta during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Volta by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

