VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Trading Up 0.1%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 70,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 65,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $838,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $22,186,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $4,738,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.