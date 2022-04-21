Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS opened at $52.95 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.