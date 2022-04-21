Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 126,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.23. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Weis Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

