Wells Fargo & Company Cuts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $30.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 34.00.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG stock opened at 28.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 29.20. TPG has a 1-year low of 26.50 and a 1-year high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 259.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TPG stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 159,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TPG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About TPG (Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.