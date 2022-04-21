Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 468,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,019,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter.

DMO stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

