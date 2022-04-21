WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Trading Up 2.1%

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 5.87 and last traded at 5.87. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.75.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get WithSecure Oyj alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.05.

WithSecure Oyj provides cyber security products and services in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It provides phishd, an anti-phishing behavior management platform; F-Secure Business Suite, an on-site deployed endpoint security; F-Secure Cloud Protection for Salesforce, a content level security for Salesforce's customers; and F-Secure Countercept, a threat hunting and continuous response capabilities against targeted attacks delivered as a managed service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WithSecure Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WithSecure Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.