WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Trading Up 2.1%

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYFGet Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 5.87 and last traded at 5.87. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.75.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.05.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSOYF)

WithSecure Oyj provides cyber security products and services in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It provides phishd, an anti-phishing behavior management platform; F-Secure Business Suite, an on-site deployed endpoint security; F-Secure Cloud Protection for Salesforce, a content level security for Salesforce's customers; and F-Secure Countercept, a threat hunting and continuous response capabilities against targeted attacks delivered as a managed service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WithSecure Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WithSecure Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.