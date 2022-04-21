Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.71. Approximately 2,390 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21.

