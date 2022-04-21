Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $505,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $54.62 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.