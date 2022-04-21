Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $548,000 in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NatWest Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 268,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NatWest Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in NatWest Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

NWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.98.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

