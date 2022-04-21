Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the third quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $66,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Saul Centers stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.30%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

