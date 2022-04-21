Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4,792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 690,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

