Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.69 million and the highest is $33.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $148.47 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $186.22 million to $190.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUNL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,930,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

