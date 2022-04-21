Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.97 Million

Analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will announce $19.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.42 million to $20.47 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $21.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $115.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $118.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.67 million, with estimates ranging from $117.37 million to $140.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital cut their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

ATY opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.03 million and a P/E ratio of 22.07. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

