Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 637 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

