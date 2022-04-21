Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.