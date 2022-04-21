Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 50.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 183,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 273.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 203,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $3,186,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LANC opened at $158.50 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $201.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.