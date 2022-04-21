Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $255.55 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $286.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

