Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 65,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 50,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,122,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

