Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spire were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spire by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spire by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.22.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.28%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

