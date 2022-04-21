Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 381,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,894,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

