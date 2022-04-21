Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 13,880 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coty were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 2.47. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

