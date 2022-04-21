Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,650 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hub Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Hub Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 2,472.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 51,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of HUBG opened at $64.44 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

