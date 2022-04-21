Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in ALLETE in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

