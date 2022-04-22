11,257 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after acquiring an additional 438,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,304,000 after buying an additional 161,080 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after buying an additional 46,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,915,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

