12,224 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after buying an additional 3,621,241 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,112,000 after acquiring an additional 154,663 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,431 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 17.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 647,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in US Foods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,526,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,139,000 after buying an additional 353,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several research firms have commented on USFD. CL King initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

NYSE:USFD opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.