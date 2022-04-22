1,301 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vontier by 661.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R bought a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of VNT opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

