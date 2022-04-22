13,302 Shares in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,568,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $35.66 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.