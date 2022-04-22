1,375 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 7.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 14.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 38,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

