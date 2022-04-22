15,455 Shares in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Chuy’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 299,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $493.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.