1,627 Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,627 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 577,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 44.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 536,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 164,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

