165 Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,657,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $177.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $157.26 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.73.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

