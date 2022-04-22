18,970 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after buying an additional 6,315,426 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,152,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after buying an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,009,000 after buying an additional 2,700,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $21.55 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

