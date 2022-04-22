222 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,235,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $141.38 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.01.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,473,800. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

