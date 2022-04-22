289,052 Shares in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $1.10 on Friday. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Hong Kong and China Gas Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

