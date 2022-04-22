2,959 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.18.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

