330 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after buying an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Shares of THG stock opened at $153.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

