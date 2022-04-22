454 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDIS. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 740.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $76.80 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.49.

