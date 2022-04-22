460 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after buying an additional 641,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,584,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,237,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,684,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,674,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $82.74 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

