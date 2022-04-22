605 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

BBWI stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

