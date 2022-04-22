680 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

