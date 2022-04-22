798 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in XPeng by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,435,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 16.6% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,617,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in XPeng by 145.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 1,343,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XPEV. began coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

XPEV opened at $23.84 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 6.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

