823 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $54.01 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

