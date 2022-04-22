Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 42,298 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 42,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $587,096.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,739,547.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,393 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $273,266.20.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $472,505.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $13.50 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.09.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

