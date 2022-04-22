Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.72

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 12745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

