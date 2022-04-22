Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,341 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,670,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Farley Capital L.P. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell purchased 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

