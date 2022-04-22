AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at $13,241,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $10,085,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $4,101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 327.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 72,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASIX opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.79. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

