Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 267.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.42.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

